WILLIAMS, Brian Ronald. With sadness we announce the death of Brian Ronald Williams, age 79. 3 August 1941 - 21 October 2020. He was dearly adored, loving husband of Sue; brother of Joan; father of Tracey, Lauren, Katie, Monique and Rhonda; grandad to Alma and Iris, Dan, Tai and Sailor, Eden, Peri and Hannah, Jayden and Ella. Our family will hold a farewell and celebration of Brian's life at 12pm on Saturday 24 October 2020 at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020