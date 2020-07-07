|
JARMAN, Brian Ronald. Passed away suddenly on 4th July 2020. Treasured son of the late Bertie Jarman and Doreen Lee, dearly loved husband to Sauileone, father to Christina, Brian, Simone, Sami and Nuu and grandfather to Natalie, Bradley, Josh, Sienna, Hunter and Tye. You will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 8th July at 9am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020