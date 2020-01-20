Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 a.m.
Brian Roland HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND, Brian Roland. On 16th January, 2020 passed away peacefully at Anne Maree Gardens, aged 85 years. Loved son of the late Alan and Marjorie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gloria, Marlene and Peter, and their families. Rest in peace. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Tuesday at 9:30 a.m, followed by interment at the Waikumete Cemetery. Special thanks to his doctor and all the staff of Anne Maree Gardens for their loving care of Brian.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
