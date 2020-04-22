Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Brian Robert TUCKER


1940 - 2020
Brian Robert TUCKER Notice
TUCKER, Brian Robert. 27 April 1940 19 April 2020. Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Ngaire for 61 years. Much loved Dad of Bruce and Joanne, Donna and Peter. Adored granddad of his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren "Forever in our hearts and thoughts" Our sincere thanks to the Doctors and hospital staff at North Shore Hospital. As per Brian's wishes and due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. All communications to The Tucker Family, c/- Jason Morrison Funeral Services, PO Box 652 Warkworth 0941.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
