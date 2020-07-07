|
THOMPSON, Brian Robert. Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father of Robert (deceased), Joanne, Rachel, and Bridget. Loved grandfather and great grandfather, also brother of Graham. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 9th July 2020 followed by interment at Onerahi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations sent to The Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 724, Whangarei 0140, would be appreciated. All communications to the Family of Brian Thompson, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020