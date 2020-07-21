|
HAYDON, Brian Robert. Died tragically on Wednesday 15th July at the age of 40. Dearly beloved son of Peter and Linda. Dearly loved brother of Shannon and Joanne. Much loved Uncle of Sofia and Natalie. Much loved brother-in-law of Lee (former), Graeme and Chris. Beloved Grandson of Bob and Pat Haydon (both deceased) and Willie and Peggy Jackson (both deceased). Born with a spanner in his hand and engines in his DNA, he was a well respected master mechanic. Such a kind, gentle and humble soul who will be missed so much. Rest easy my Love in the arms of Jesus until we meet again. Forever in our hearts. We invite friends and family to gather with us at home at 13 Moses Road, Kaukapakapa, anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday 25th July to honour Brian, say our goodbyes and share memories and stories of Brian. Relaxed and informal, pop in for a cuppa and a chat. Please park on Moses Road. Thank you to family and friends for all your love and support at this devastating time. Donations in Lieu of flowers to: SPCA or St. John
