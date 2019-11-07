Home

Brian Robert CATO

Brian Robert CATO Notice
CATO, Brian Robert. On November 4, 2019 peacefully at Edmund Hillary Hospital. Age 88 years. Very dearly loved and loving husband of Maureen for nearly 65 years. Loved Dad of Susan and Brian Calcinai and Louise and Paul Wickham. Loved Grandad of Simon and Fiona, Michael and Emily, Stephanie and Emma. Loved brother of Julene and the late Co Coppoolse. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Edmund Hillary retirement Village for the wonderful care given to Brian and the family. A celebration of Brian's life will be held on Monday 11th November 2019 at 2pm at Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Rd. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
