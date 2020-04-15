Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian LETHBORG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Richard LETHBORG

Add a Memory
Brian Richard LETHBORG Notice
LETHBORG, Brian Richard. Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020 at Tauranga Hospital aged 82, with his daughter Rachel by his side. Beloved father of Maree, Diane and Rachel, loved grandfather of Grace, Abby, Charlie, Ava, Harry and Axel. Loved and respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. We are especially grateful to the nurses and doctors at Tauranga Hospital for their exceptional loving care and empathy during this difficult time. Rest well now with Mum, your greatest love. A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life when I was strong.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -