LETHBORG, Brian Richard. Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020 at Tauranga Hospital aged 82, with his daughter Rachel by his side. Beloved father of Maree, Diane and Rachel, loved grandfather of Grace, Abby, Charlie, Ava, Harry and Axel. Loved and respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. We are especially grateful to the nurses and doctors at Tauranga Hospital for their exceptional loving care and empathy during this difficult time. Rest well now with Mum, your greatest love. A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life when I was strong.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020