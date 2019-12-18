Home

Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 p.m.
St Matthews Church
Brian Peter POTHECARY

Brian Peter POTHECARY Notice
POTHECARY, Brian Peter. Peacefully on 15th December 2019, aged 95 years at Rhoda Read Continuing Care Hospital, Morrinsville. Much loved Dad of Sue, Frances and Sarah and husband of Sheila. Special thanks to the loving care provided by the staff at Rhoda Read for the past 5.5 years. A Thanksgiving service will be held at St Matthews Church on Friday 20th December 2019 at 3pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Hearing Association, C/o 27 O'Neill Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214. All communications to the Pothecary family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
