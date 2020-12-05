|
COTTER, Brian Patrick (JP). Passed away on Friday November 27, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Beloved father of Cherryl, Michelle, Denise, Kelvin, Paula and the late John; Loving father-in-law, Precious Poppa and Special Pop Cott. Funeral Mass for Brian will be held at St. Thomas More, Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui, on Monday, December 7 at 12 noon followed by refreshments. Brian's interment will take place at Matamata Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8 at 12 noon. All are welcome. The Requiem Mass Celebrating the Life of Brian Cotter will be livestreamed and available for viewing at youtu.be/2wMeS3kbj??"4
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020