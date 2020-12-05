Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St. Thomas More
Gloucester Street
Mt. Maunganui
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Matamata Cemetery
Brian Patrick (JP) COTTER

Brian Patrick (JP) COTTER Notice
COTTER, Brian Patrick (JP). Passed away on Friday November 27, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Beloved father of Cherryl, Michelle, Denise, Kelvin, Paula and the late John; Loving father-in-law, Precious Poppa and Special Pop Cott. Funeral Mass for Brian will be held at St. Thomas More, Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui, on Monday, December 7 at 12 noon followed by refreshments. Brian's interment will take place at Matamata Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8 at 12 noon. All are welcome. The Requiem Mass Celebrating the Life of Brian Cotter will be livestreamed and available for viewing at youtu.be/2wMeS3kbj??"4
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
