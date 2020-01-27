|
RICHARDS, Brian Noel. Passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Auckland Hospital. Beloved husband of Lea and adored father of daughter Amanda and his wee dog Jack. Treasured brother of Susan, Del, Graham, Dennis and Sue's husband Gary. Loved Uncle of Briyana and brother in law of Patricia and Patsy. Brian, you are leaving such a very big hole in our hearts but you are at peace now. You will live in our hearts forever. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and support staff at Auckland Hospital. Brian is being cremated privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.parkinsons.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020