NELSON, Brian. Passed away one year ago today. Loved husband and soul mate of Noela and father and father-in-law of Gary and Melaine and Russell and Deborah, Linda and Martin and 8 grand children. You gave us many things in life. Gifts both big and small. But most of all you gave us love. The greatest gift of all. We hold you close within our hearts as there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
