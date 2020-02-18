Home

Brian Mowlem QSM SINCLAIR

Brian Mowlem QSM SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Brian Mowlem QSM. 13 January 1928 - 13 February 2020, aged 92 years at his adopted home on Sao Paulo, Brazil. Loved husband of Gladys (deceased). Loved son of Duncan and Hazel (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in- law of Ewan and Valerie (both deceased). Loved uncle of Prudence (Boston, USA). Loved cousin of Jan Holloway, Sue Noakes, Michael Southerwood and Craig Southerwood. You will be sadly missed. It was Brian's wishes that his ashes be returned to New Zealand at the Family Cemetery, Welllington.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
