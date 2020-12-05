Home

BYGRAVE, Brian Michael. Sadly in Kaitaia on Monday 30 November 2020, our dad passed away. Loved by his children Troy, Glenn and Raewyn, and Wendy. Much Loved 'BB' of Jarrod, Alex, Blake, Kallum, Aylish and Donovan and Great BB of Paige. Treasured Uncle of Steven, Tony, Ewan, Rebecca, Shirley, Linda and Trevor and Steven and their families. Much loved brother of the late Daphne and Ernie Finlay. Rest peacefully now dad and be with your family that have gone before you. All our love goes with you and you will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
