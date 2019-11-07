Home

LOO, Brian. Passed away peacefully in Singapore on the 4th November 2019, aged 50. Life to Brian was an awfully Big adventure. Brian was a gift to All those who journeyed with him. Loving husband to Anne Boyle, and cherished father to Sarah and Michael Loo. Son of Loo Yiu Tai and the late Loo Wai Shing. Brother and brother in law of Jennifer Loo and Kevin Sew Hoy (Hong Kong), Kevin Lo and Anna Lee (Hong Kong), Stanley Loo and Pik Wah Ong (NZ), Anna Maitland and Michael Maitland (NZ), Roger Loo and John Archambeault (UK), Allan Boyle (NZ), John Boyle (NZ) and Catherine Boyle (NZ). Uncle to Joshua and Wesley Sew Hoy, Matthew and Michelle Lo, Anthony, Stephanie and Riley Loo, Campbell and Tyler Maitland, Michael and Alexandra Boyle, Lauren and Julia Boyle. Brian's funeral service and cremation will be held the Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 9th November 2019 at 10 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
