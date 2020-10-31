Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian RINGWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Lockerbie RINGWOOD


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian Lockerbie RINGWOOD Notice
RINGWOOD, Brian Lockerbie. 31 August 1930 - 29 October 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jill. Brother of Raymond, much loved father of Alan, Neil and Dennis. Proud father-in-law of Max and Catherine and doting Gramps to Nicholas, Ella, Annabelle, James, Charlotte, Zachary, Ross and Madeleine. Brian filled 90 years with love and laughter. His endless wisdom and mischevious sense of humour will be missed by all who knew him. According to Brian's wishes a private family memorial and cremation will be held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902, Panmure 1741 would be appreciated. Rest in peace dearest Gramps.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -