RINGWOOD, Brian Lockerbie. 31 August 1930 - 29 October 2020. Beloved husband and soulmate of Jill. Brother of Raymond, much loved father of Alan, Neil and Dennis. Proud father-in-law of Max and Catherine and doting Gramps to Nicholas, Ella, Annabelle, James, Charlotte, Zachary, Ross and Madeleine. Brian filled 90 years with love and laughter. His endless wisdom and mischevious sense of humour will be missed by all who knew him. According to Brian's wishes a private family memorial and cremation will be held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902, Panmure 1741 would be appreciated. Rest in peace dearest Gramps.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020