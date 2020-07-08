Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Warkworth Town Hall
Corner Alnwick Street and Neville Street
Warkworth
REES, Brian Lloyd. Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020; aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of Trish, Martin, Greg and Katrina. Father-in-law of Mitch, Demi, Heather and Aaron. Treasured grandfather of Stephen and Laura, Tim and Jess, Ben and Tiana, Maia and Jade. Thank you to Summerset Falls Warkworth for their ongoing care and support. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Warkworth Town Hall, Corner Alnwick Street and Neville Street, Warkworth on Friday 10th July at 12:00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2020
