LEWIS, Brian. Passed away peacefully, aged 78 years, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa on Saturday 15th June 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Pauline, treasured father and father-in-law of Annette and Jeff and Martin and Karen. Grandad to Aimee, Emily and Bella. Thanks to the staff at Evelyn Page for the wonderful care Brian was given. A private family service has taken place in accordance with Brian's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
