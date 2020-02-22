Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Brian Leonard TOMES

Brian Leonard TOMES Notice
TOMES, Brian Leonard. Passed away peacefully on 21 February 2020 at Mercy Hospice after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Rosina. Loved father of Lisa, Andrew and Brett. Grandad to Finn, Saoirse and Mila. Brother and brother-in-law of Dennis, Ray, Colin, Diane, Lloyd and Teresa. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1.30pm on Wednesday 26 February at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
