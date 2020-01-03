Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian BOSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Leonard BOSLEY

Add a Memory
Brian Leonard BOSLEY Notice
BOSLEY, Brian Leonard. On 31 December, 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospice, dearly beloved husband of Jill. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law to Mark and Gill, Simon and Sally, Mathew (deceased), Justin and Hollie. Cherished and much loved Poppa to Lily, Charlotte, Hanna, Fletcher, Luca, Emmy and Louie. Loving brother to Yvonne, Noeline, Ken (deceased) and Paul. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Monday, 6th January, 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr Richard Sullivan and his team at Canopy Cancer Care, and North Shore Hospice for their care of Brian.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -