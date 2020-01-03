|
BOSLEY, Brian Leonard. On 31 December, 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospice, dearly beloved husband of Jill. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law to Mark and Gill, Simon and Sally, Mathew (deceased), Justin and Hollie. Cherished and much loved Poppa to Lily, Charlotte, Hanna, Fletcher, Luca, Emmy and Louie. Loving brother to Yvonne, Noeline, Ken (deceased) and Paul. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Monday, 6th January, 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr Richard Sullivan and his team at Canopy Cancer Care, and North Shore Hospice for their care of Brian.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020