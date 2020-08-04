|
BRAMWELL, Brian Lawrence. Passed away suddenly on 1 August 2020, aged 74 years. The most beloved husband to his wife Sher. He will remain with her for eternity. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Stella, Joanna and Jon, Rachel and Sam. Treasured grandfather of Eleanor, Finn, Liam, Thomas, Benjamin and Lexie. Loved stepfather and step grandfather of Sarah, Adam, Cameron and Jamie. Adoring father to his fur babies Bennie and Louie. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, Selwyn Road, Howick at 10am Friday 7 August. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Centre for Brain Research would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/blbramwell0108. "Remembered always for your generous spirit and love of life and family".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020