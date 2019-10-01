Home

Brian Kenneth (Farms) FARMER

Brian Kenneth (Farms) FARMER Notice
FARMER, Brian Kenneth (Farms). Born November 05, 1936. Passed away in Australia on September 17, 2019. Farms passed away after a short and sudden illness. Dearly loved husband to Coral and father to Chris, Jocelyn and Angela, stepfather to Scotty and Debbie and much loved grandfather and great grandfather to many. You will always be larger than life in our hearts as you were in life. We will miss you dearly. A memorial service will be held at the Grey Lynn RSC at 1.00pm on Saturday 12th October.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
