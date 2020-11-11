|
BUGDEN, Brian Kenneth. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, on Sunday 8th of November 2020, age 76. Loved father and father in law of Victoria, Justine, Gav and Elijah. Adored Grandad to Angus, Harvey and Miles. Loved brother of Peter, Kevin and Janice. Cherished partner of Carol and fondly remembered by her daughters and their families. A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Elliotts Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, Tauranga on Friday 13th November at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Communications to Fuller/Bugden family C/ 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020