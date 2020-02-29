Home

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Waitemata Rugby Club
96 Swanson Road
Henderson
Brian Joseph NOLA Notice
NOLA, Brian Joseph. Passed away peacefully at home, on 27 February 2020. Loved husband of late Lana. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Vatroslava, Julena and Andrew, Ivan and Annemieke. Much loved dida of Sofija, Marko, Lucija, Luka, Oscar, Vito, Frank, and Tomislav. A service for Brian will be held at the Waitemata Rugby Club, 96 Swanson Road, Henderson on Wednesday 4 March at 10.30am followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice West Auckland PO Box 45181 Te Atatu Auckland 0651would be appreciated. Special thanks to Hospice West Auckland, District Nurses and Vision West for their care.



