DERBYSHIRE, Brian Joseph "Baz". 9 February 1938 - 27 February 2020 Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Loved son of Joe and Betty (both deceased). Loved brother of Rex (deceased), Mark, Helen and John. Loved husband of Jean (deceased), and Ina. Loved father of Lisa, Jason, Royce, Joseph, Shane and Lara. Grandfather of all his grandchildren. Best mate of Billy. "Lived life to the full". Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Mr Brian Joseph Derbyshire, to be held at Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road Papatoetoe, Auckland on Thursday, 5th March 2020 commencing at 12:30 p.m
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020