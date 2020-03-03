Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funerals
426 Great South Road
Manukau City, Auckland
09 278 8742
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Waters Funerals
426 Great South Road
Manukau City, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DERBYSHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Joseph "Baz" DERBYSHIRE


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian Joseph "Baz" DERBYSHIRE Notice
DERBYSHIRE, Brian Joseph "Baz". 9 February 1938 - 27 February 2020 Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Loved son of Joe and Betty (both deceased). Loved brother of Rex (deceased), Mark, Helen and John. Loved husband of Jean (deceased), and Ina. Loved father of Lisa, Jason, Royce, Joseph, Shane and Lara. Grandfather of all his grandchildren. Best mate of Billy. "Lived life to the full". Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the funeral service of Mr Brian Joseph Derbyshire, to be held at Waters Funerals, 426 Great South Road Papatoetoe, Auckland on Thursday, 5th March 2020 commencing at 12:30 p.m



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -