|
|
|
CONNOLLY, Brian Joseph. Of Linden. Passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020, aged 95 years. Loving husband of the late Pat. Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and Paul Jackson, Andrew and Jennifer Connolly. Loving and proud grandfather of Richard, Simon, and Hannah; Kate, Fergus, and the late McGregor. Great-grandfather of Blake, Carter, Austin, and Finley; Delilah, and Birdie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. A funeral service for Brian will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Corner Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, Wellington on Thursday, 17 September commencing at 2:00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Ninness Funeral Home (04) 2374174
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020