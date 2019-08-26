|
|
|
WOODD, Brian John. On August 22nd 2019 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Carol. Loved father and father in-law of Michael, Andrew, and Stephen and Denice and grandad of 3. A memorial service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Waihi Salvation Army Citidel, Seddon Street Waihi on Saturday August 31st at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Woodd family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019