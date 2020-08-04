|
|
|
TREMBATH, Brian John. College Rifles Rugby Club and CROBA offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Life Member, Brian Trembath. Brian arrived in 1948, and soon found a place in the Senior XV, as well as spells as Secretary, Chairman and Club President. In 1961, he was made a Life Member. Brian was an active member of the Club, and in his later years, Brian never missed the AGM, he contributed with a real concern for the Club and its future. Over the years he gave countless hours of voluntary work to the Club, a true, loyal and dedicated Rifleman who will be missed by many. Sodales Parati . We are honoured to be able to host a service for Brian at College Rifles Rugby Club, 33 Haast Street at 11am, on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020