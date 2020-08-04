Home

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
College Rifles
33 Haast Street
Remuera
TREMBATH, Brian John. College Rifles Rugby Club and CROBA offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Life Member, Brian Trembath. Brian arrived in 1948, and soon found a place in the Senior XV, as well as spells as Secretary, Chairman and Club President. In 1961, he was made a Life Member. Brian was an active member of the Club, and in his later years, Brian never missed the AGM, he contributed with a real concern for the Club and its future. Over the years he gave countless hours of voluntary work to the Club, a true, loyal and dedicated Rifleman who will be missed by many. Sodales Parati . We are honoured to be able to host a service for Brian at College Rifles Rugby Club, 33 Haast Street at 11am, on Wednesday 5th August 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
