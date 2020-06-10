Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
12:00 p.m.
The All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Brian John THOMPSON

Brian John THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Brian John. Brian passed away peacefully on Thursday June 4 2020, at Auckland Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved son of Anne and Harry Thompson (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother- in ?law of Jan and Gavin. Adored special Uncle and Great-Uncle to Megan, Andrew, Philippa and their families. Brian will be sorely missed. Forever in our hearts. A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in The All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Wednesday, June 17 at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
