Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gulf Harbour Yacht Club
1299 Laurie Southwick Parade
Gulf Harbour
View Map
More Obituaries for Brian STIFF
Brian John STIFF


1949 - 2020
Brian John STIFF Notice
STIFF, Brian John. Set sail: 20 June 1949 Drop anchor: 14 February 2020 Brian passed away peacefully at Hospice North Shore after an illness. Forever loved husband of Sue; brother and brother-in-law of Carol and Michael, David and Milly, Barbara, Barry, Wendy and Don; beloved uncle of eight nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice North Shore PO Box 331-129, Takapuna, would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital, District Nursing Service and Harbour Cancer Centre for their care of Brian since October 2018. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Gulf Harbour Yacht Club, 1299 Laurie Southwick Parade, Gulf Harbour on Friday 21 February 2020 at 11am. Brian, you determinedly fought a great fight; time to rest free of pain and suffering. Wait for me to join you on that cloud.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
