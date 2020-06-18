|
CORKERY, Brian John. Brian passed away peacefully at Aspen rest home on Monday 15 June, aged 87 years old. Father of Peter and Aileen, Maryanne and Paul Washer, Terence and Brenda and Quentin and Fiona. Grandfather to 11 grandchildren. At Brian's request, a private cremation has been held. The family gratefully thank the friendly, warm staff at Aspen rest home for caring for Brian over the last years of his life and for putting up with his antics with such good humour. Special thanks also to Brian and Lynette Brown for everything they have done. May he rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020