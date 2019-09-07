Home

CHARD, Brian John. Chardy's family are extremely saddened by his sudden death, aged 72 years. Much loved Chardy of Carol. Treasured Dad and Poppa of Tania, Geoff, Blake, Caine, and Grace; Scott, Megan, Ashley, and Cohen. Dearly loved brother of Bev, loved son of Mick and Lorna (both deceased). Loved brother-in-law and uncle of the Laing family. Messages for Chardy's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/ chardy. A service to celebrate Chardy's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held. Eagars Funerals New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
