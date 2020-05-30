Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington
Brian John BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Brian John. On May 28th 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia. Beloved father and father in-law of Tim and Sue, Simon and Tessa, Matthew and Annie. Loved grandfather of Claudia, Molly, George, Louis, Sophia and Edward. A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington at 10.30 am on Tuesday June 2nd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
