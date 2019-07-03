Home

INNS, Brian James QSM. 205398 WO2 62 Battery Stratford. Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved Husband of Clara for 65 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of David and Sally, Ali and Warren, Grant and Karen. Adored Grandad and BJ of all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. All messages to the Inns family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Kids would be appreciated. A service for Brian will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East New Plymouth, on Friday, 5 July 2019 at 10:30AM. Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
