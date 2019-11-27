|
|
|
HAWKINS, Brian James. Passed away peacefully at home, on 25th November 2019. Aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Daphne. Loving father and father in law of Maurice and Sharon Cheryl, Kevin and Carolyn, and Brian David. Grandfather of Michael, Tracey and Jon, Dean and Sarah, Phillip and Joelle, Shane and Sian. Great Grandfather of Cohen, Kayde, Penelope, Samantha, Henry, Hazel, Frank and Wyatt. "A great family man. He will be in our hearts forever" A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 29th November 2019 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019