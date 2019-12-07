Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian COSTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian James COSTLEY


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brian James COSTLEY Notice
COSTLEY, Brian James. Born 7th February 1931, died 4th December 2019, aged 88. Beloved husband of Fay. Father and father-in-law of Kerry and Cathy, Wendy and Maurice, Judy and Ian, Debbie, Sandra and Dave. Grandad to Steven, Aaron, Jason, Richard, David, Victoria, James, Keegan, David, Kate, Ella and Max. Great-Grandad to Abigail, Travis, Kris, Nina, Nils and Nellie. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 10:30am followed by a private burial. All communications to the Costley family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -