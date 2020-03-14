|
|
|
HUWYLER, Brian. Passed away peacefully on 6th March 2020 in his 67th year after a long battle. Much loved brother of Kerry, Maureen, Helen and Karen. Also his cousins, especially Ross and Julie and Lisa's nephews. A great friend to all his neighbours and friends. Our sincere thanks to Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals - you did your best. Just think Brian no more pain. Rest in peace with Mum and Fred. As per Brian's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020