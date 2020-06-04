Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Geards Funeral Home
Brian Hugh MULCAHY

MULCAHY, Brian Hugh. On 1st June 2020 Brian passed away peacefully at home in Kaitaia, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 83 years. Loved and adored husband of Audrey. Loved father of Stuart and Teresa in Toronto, Andrew and Ann, Craig, Katrina and John. Loved stepfather of Ann, Malcolm, Bev and Norm, Philip and Kaylene and Christine (deceased). Grandfather and Great Grandfather of many. Special thanks to the staff at Kaitaia Hospital and Hospice. Funeral Service to be held at Geards Funeral Home at 11am Friday 5th June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
