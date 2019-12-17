Home

Brian HOLLINSHEAD

Brian HOLLINSHEAD Notice
HOLLINSHEAD, Brian. Born September 4, 1938. Passed away on December 13, 2019. Unexpectedly at Cantabria in Rotorua, aged 81 years. Loving husband of Josephine. Beloved son to the late Arthur and Winnifred. Loved father of Phillip, Linda, Brenda, Christopher, Vicki and Dean. Grandad to 15, Great Grandad to 1. As per Brian's wishes he has been privately cremated. An intelligent, gentle man with a cheeky smile. We will miss you Dad, see you in heaven. All communications to Vicki Thomson, 16 Stonehurst Avenue, Waiuku 2123
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
