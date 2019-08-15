Home

WILSON, Brian Herbert. Sunrise 1 September, 1935. Sunset 12 August, 2019. Brian passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness. Beloved husband of Ngatokorua (nee Aupapa). Cherished Father and Father-in-law to Sandie and Kevin, Elle and Michael, Raymond and Susan, Alan and Wendy, Dianne and Michael, Marlene and Boyd, Trevor and Elza, Rita and Darryl. Adored Poppa to his many mokopunas. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 MacKenzie Road, Mangere on Friday 16 August at 2pm. So very loved, so sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
