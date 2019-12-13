Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
21 Carruth Road
Papatoetoe
SOLE, Brian Henry. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th December 2019, aged 75. Dearly loved husband of Kaye and loved father and father-in-law of Maureen, Martin, Craig and Rachael. Cherished Grandad of Matthew, Stephanie and Joseph. Heartfelt thanks to the team at Hayman Hospital for their warm care of Brian. The Funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe at 10:30am, Tuesday 17th December. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimers NZ Charitable Trust.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
