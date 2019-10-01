|
|
|
HASSALL, Brian. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, 29th September 2019, at Lady Allum Rest home, age 89. Dearly loved husband of Peggie, father of Lorraine, Bruce, Garry, Kevin and David; Grandfather of eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019