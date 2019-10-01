Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian HASSALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian HASSALL

Add a Memory
Brian HASSALL Notice
HASSALL, Brian. Passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, 29th September 2019, at Lady Allum Rest home, age 89. Dearly loved husband of Peggie, father of Lorraine, Bruce, Garry, Kevin and David; Grandfather of eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.