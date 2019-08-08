|
|
|
SEDDON, Brian Graham. On 6 August 2019, peacefully at home in Te Kauwhata, aged 81. Formerly of Papakura. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved dad of Peter, Mark and Raewyn, David and Renee. Much loved poppa of Courtney and Brodey; Megan; Connor, Liam and Joshua. Step poppa to Ashley, Mitchell and Richard; Natalie, Jessica, Chloe, Cadence and Caleb. Many thanks to the District Nurses, and all those that assisted with Brian's care. A Service will be held at the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata on Saturday 10 August at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Seddon Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019