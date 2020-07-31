Home

Brian George LONGHURST


1937 - 2020
LONGHURST, Brian George. Born 29th November 1937, Brighton, England. Passed away unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital on 29th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 53years. Much loved father of Sara and Simon. Father in law of Ray and Anne. Friend of Sharyn. Loved Grandad of Regan, Emily and Daniel, Jacob and Jamie. A farewell service for Brian will be held at St Andrews Church Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Wednesday 5th August at 1pm, followed by burial at Waiuku Cemetery. Please wear colour.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2020
