Brian George HOLGATE

Brian George HOLGATE Notice
HOLGATE, Brian George. Passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday 29th September, 2019. Much loved husband and sailing mate of Jean for 55 years. Much adored father and friend of Tim (and Caroline), Wendy (and Hayden), and Kate (and Tristan), and beloved Grampie of Baxter, Louie, Lana, Kylie, Gus, and Jack. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Special Care Unit for their love and care of Brian in his final days. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at St. Stephens Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Brian's love of animals, a donation box will be made available for contribution to the SPCA should you wish or please donate via https://www.spca.nz/donate



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
