Brian George Henley (Doctor) ENTICOTT

Brian George Henley (Doctor) ENTICOTT Notice
ENTICOTT, Brian George Henley (Doctor). Passed away on 5 October 2019. Much loved husband or Elizabeth (Betty). Deeply loved father of Mark, Susan, Janet, Paul and their partners. Special 'Pop' to all of his 9 grandchildren. A service for Brian will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga on Thursday 10 October 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Rescue Helicopter P.O. Box 9317 Greerton, Tauranga or can be left at Brian's service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
