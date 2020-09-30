|
MASSEY, Brian Frederick. Born April 9, 1945. Passed away on September 27, 2020. Brian passed away with his loving family by his side in Queensland, Australia. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lynette. Adored father of Julie and Steve Gillon, Debbie Philp, Carrie and Ruben Provenzano. Special grandfather of Zac, Akaysha, Jemma, Taliah, Lucy, and Leila. Treasured brother of Yvonne McCracken and uncle of Grant (deceased), Lyall, and Leanne Leckey. Funeral to be live-streamed at 1:00pm NZ time, Friday 2 October. All communications to [email protected] gmail.com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020