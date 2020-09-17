|
JACKSON, Brian Frank (Jacko). Peacefully at Thames Hospital (surrounded by his loving family), on 15th September 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joan for the past 62 years. Much loved Dad of Phillip and Leanne, Mark and Charlotte. Cherished Pop of Steven, Nathan, and Kimberly, grand- Pop of Alexa, Zade, Maddison, Harper, Rubi and Taj, and brother of Val and Christine. A Celebration of Jacko's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Monday 21st September at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:30pm. As numbers are restricted due to the current situation, Jacko's service will be livestreamed. Please make contact with Leanne to confirm you wish to view the service - [email protected] Jacko will be at home from Thursday, through to Saturday afternoon, for those who wish to pay their last respects. Messages to: 32 Richmond Villas, 82 Richmond Street, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020