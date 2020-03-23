|
|
|
BIRCH, Brian Frank. 9 August 1940 - 23 March 2019. Beloved husband of Charlene. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Tom, Tanya and Mike and Rochelle and Scott. Idolised Grandad of Tessa, Paige, Ellie,Logan, Keanu, Isaac, Gabrielle and little baby Farr who will be welcomed into our family in a few weeks time. We can't have old times back, when we're all together, but secret tears and loving thoughts, will be with us forever. We miss and love you so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020