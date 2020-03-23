Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian BIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Frank BIRCH

Add a Memory
Brian Frank BIRCH In Memoriam
BIRCH, Brian Frank. 9 August 1940 - 23 March 2019. Beloved husband of Charlene. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Tom, Tanya and Mike and Rochelle and Scott. Idolised Grandad of Tessa, Paige, Ellie,Logan, Keanu, Isaac, Gabrielle and little baby Farr who will be welcomed into our family in a few weeks time. We can't have old times back, when we're all together, but secret tears and loving thoughts, will be with us forever. We miss and love you so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -