O'CONNOR, Brian Francis. Passed away on 27 August 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Kevin O'Connor (Wexford, Ireland) and the late Jean McFarland (Matamata). Sadly missed brother of Mary (deceased), David and Cathy, and big brother to the McFarland boys Christian (aka Timothy) and Robert. Resting in the light eternal now. In keeping with Brian's wishes, a private burial has taken place. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019